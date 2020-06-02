Romanian premier, 4 ministers fined for flouting virus rules at party

Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and four government ministers have been fined for not wearing masks at the premier’s birthday party, local media reported on Monday.

Orban paid a fine of 2,500 leu (570 dollars) because he had failed to wear a mask – one of the rules imposed by his own government to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

He was fined another 500 leu because he was captured smoking a cigarette, which has been banned in enclosed spaces for years.

Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu was fined for smoking a cigar, Romanian news agency Mediafax reported.

Economy Minister Virgil Popescu, Transport Minister Lucian Bode and deputy prime minister Raluca Turcan were subjected to lesser fines for not wearing masks, the report said.

As of Monday, 19,398 people had contracted Covid-19, the potentially deadly respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, since the start of the pandemic. Some 1,270 have died as a result.

The number of new infections has fallen since the government imposed a number of restrictions on movement and new hygiene rules.