Romanian government falls after losing no-confidence vote

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban’s three-month-old government fell on Wednesday after losing a no-confidence vote launched by the opposition.

Lawmakers voted 261-139 in favour of the motion, launched over an electoral reform bill. Orban had tied the survival of his government to the bill last week, which is not an unusual practice in Romania.

The government took over in November, after the Social Democratic Party (PSD) lost its majority in parliament.

Now parliament has two tries and 60 days to elect a new prime minister or go to early elections. The date for regular elections is due in the autumn.