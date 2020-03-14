Rockets hit Iraqi base housing US troops for second time this week

Rockets hit an Iraqi military base housing US troops outside the capital Baghdad on Saturday, the second such attack this week on the site, the Iraqi military said.

The attack on Camp Taji left at least two air defence members in critical condition, a spokesman for the military’s Joint Operations Command told state news agency INA.

The rockets were fired from seven launch pads, he said.

Iraq‘s independent portal Alsumaria News, citing a security source, reported that 11 Katyusha rockets landed inside the base.

So far, there has been no claim of responsibility.

On Wednesday, 18 Katyusha rockets struck the Taji base, killing two Americans and one British national.

The US retaliated on Thursday by mounting airstrikes against facilities of Iraq‘s Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah.

The strikes killed three Iraqi army soldiers, two policemen and a civilian worker, according to the Iraqi military.

No group has taken responsibility for the Wednesday attack, but Kataib Hezbollah praised it.