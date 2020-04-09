Rock band U2 donates millions to medical workers in Ireland

Irish rock band U2 has donated 10 million euros (10.9 million dollars) to aid the fight against coronavirus in Ireland, local media reported Wednesday.

The money will be used to support health care workers and to source and buy personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline staff.

Some of the medical equipment financed by the group led by singer Bono has already arrived at Dublin airport, Irish television RTE reported.

Other companies have also participated in the campaign to obtain medical aid, which has been flown in by aircraft company Avolon and airline Aer Lingus.

Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar praised their efforts: “Govt has ordered what in normal times would be a 13 year supply of PPE. Even so, all assistance from private sector and general public is welcome,” he tweeted.

The band has been involved in a number of social and political projects for years.

According to official figures from Wednesday evening, almost 6,000 people in Ireland have been infected with the new coronavirus, while 235 have died as a reult of complications from it.