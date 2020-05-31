Roadside bomb kills 19 people in Somalia

At least 19 people were killed when a minibus drove over a roadside bomb in Somalia on Sunday, police said.

Three further people were injured in the explosion on the road between Mogadishu and the south-western town of Afgoye.

“The minibus was destroyed by the powerful blast,” Captain Abdullahi Ahmed Halane, a police officer at the scene, told a local television station.

Images of the incident showed that the minibus was almost blown in half.

The owner of the minibus, Mohamed Hasan, said it was bringing people from Mogadishu to the town Wanlaweyn in the southeastern Lower Shabelle province.

Many of its passengers were women who worked as vegetable traders, Hasan told a local television station.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast, but the Islamist terrorist group al-Shabaab routinely targets government troops travelling along the same road with landmines and remote-controlled improvised explosive devices.

Dozens of civilians have been killed in similar attacks.