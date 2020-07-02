Road condition report

Skopje, 2 July 2020 (MIA) – Dry road conditions are reported across the country. There is moderate traffic outside urban areas.

Motorists are advised to adjust their speed on routes where landslides are possible, says the Auto-Motto Association of Macedonia.

North Macedonia fully reopens as of June 26 all border crossings, without the obligation to provide a valid PCR coronavirus test and without self-isolation or mandatory state quarantine requirements.

In addition, the country is fully reopening as of July 1 the Skopje International Airport and the Ohrid Airport.