Road condition report

Skopje, 20 June 2020 (MIA) – Dry road conditions are reported across the country. There is moderate traffic outside urban areas.

Motorists are advised to adjust their speed on routes where landslides are possible, says the Auto-Motto Association of Macedonia.

North Macedonia has opened as of June 17 all border crossings, but measures for entry and exit of foreigners and Macedonian nationals remain in place.

The government adopts protocol permitting foreigners to enter North Macedonia for transit purposes only and for a maximum of five hours. Foreigners may enter for transit purposes through the following border crossing points only: Tabanovce, Deve Bair, Bogorodica, Kjafasan, Blace and at Skopje Airport. Transiting foreigners will be required to complete and sign a statement upon entering and then present the statement to the border authorities upon exiting.

Ministry of Interior said that Macedonian nationals and foreigners with regulated stay in the country must, upon entry in North Macedonia, present a negative PCR test done within the previous 72 hours.

Macedonian nationals or foreigners with regulated stay in the country, who will not present a valid PCR test, will be transferred from the border crossing to a 14-day state-hosted quarantine. These persons can take a PCR test, at their request, and if it comes back negative, they sign a Statement on mandatory 14-day self-isolation, including the days spent in state-hosted quarantine.

Macedonian nationals are allowed to exit the country by signing an appropriate statement issued by the Ministry of Interior at the border crossing. By signing such statement, people undertake not to seek state help in case of problems abroad.