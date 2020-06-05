Road condition report

Skopje, 5 June 2020 (MIA) – Dry road conditions are reported across the country. There is increased traffic outside urban areas.

Motorists are advised to adjust their speed on routes where landslides are possible, says the Auto-Motto Association of Macedonia.

North Macedonia has shut its borders to foreign nationals, passengers and vehicles in one of its moves to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Exceptions will be made for entry and transit of freight vehicles for diplomatic corps in the country, as well as others granted permission by the MoI upon prior approval by the crisis management body.