Road condition report

Skopje, 6 February 2020 (MIA) – Wet road conditions are reported across the country.

Heavy vehicles are banned at road section Tetovo-Popova Shapka and mountain pass Pletvar.

There is moderate traffic outside urban areas. No delays are reported on border crossings.

As of Nov. 15, 2019, winter equipment in vehicles is mandatory until Mar. 15, 2020 regardless of the weather.

Landslides are possible along the routes of Katlanovo-Veles, Mavrovo-Debar-Struga, Vinica-Berovo and Kochani-Delchevo.

Motorists are advised to drive carefully, adjust their speed to weather conditions and follow traffic rules, signs and signals.