Road condition report

Skopje, 26 January 2020 (MIA) – Partly wet road conditions are reported across the country.

Section Podmolje – junction Misleshevo (Eurotel) along the A3 highway will be closed for traffic due to construction activities on Sunday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Traffic will be rerouted to the P1208 regional road section Struga – Ohrid.

There is moderate traffic outside urban areas. No delays are reported on border crossings.

As of Nov. 15, 2019, winter equipment in vehicles is mandatory until Mar. 15, 2020 regardless of the weather.

Landslides are possible along the routes of Katlanovo-Veles, Mavrovo-Debar-Struga, Vinica-Berovo and Kochani-Delchevo.

Motorists are advised to drive carefully, adjust their speed to weather conditions and follow traffic rules, signs and signals.