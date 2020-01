Road condition report

Skopje, 16 January 2020 (MIA) – Wet road conditions are reported throughout the country.

Fog reduces visibility to 50 meters on Tetovo-Gajre, Kula-Katlanovo, Ohrid, Struga and Shtip roads, and visibility to 100 meters in Stracin, Saramzalino, Veles, Makedonski Brod, Kriva Palanka, Tetovo, Gostivar, Bitola, Resen and Kichevo.

There is moderate traffic outside urban areas. No delays are reported on border crossings.

As of Nov. 15, 2019, winter equipment in vehicles is mandatory until Mar. 15, 2020 regardless of the weather.

Landslides are possible along the routes of Katlanovo-Veles, Mavrovo-Debar-Struga, Vinica-Berovo and Kochani-Delchevo.

Motorists are advised to drive carefully, adjust their speed to weather conditions and follow traffic rules, signs and signals.