Road condition report

Skopje, 15 December 2019 (MIA) – Wet road conditions are reported throughout the country.

Fog reduces visibility to 100-150m at Demir Kapija, to 50m at Shtip, and 50-100m at Delchevo.

There is moderate traffic outside urban areas. No delays are reported on border crossings.

As of Nov. 15, 2019, winter equipment in vehicles is mandatory until Mar. 15, 2020 regardless of the weather.

Landslides are possible along the routes of Katlanovo-Veles, Mavrovo-Debar-Struga, Vinica-Berovo and Kochani-Delchevo.

Motorists are advised to drive carefully, adjust their speed to weather conditions and follow traffic rules, signs and signals.