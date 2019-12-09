Road condition report

Skopje, 9 December 2019 (MIA) – Partly wet road conditions are reported throughout the country.

Reduced visibility to 100-150m due to fog along the route of Veles-Shtip, up to 100m along the Tetovo-Skopje route, 20-30m along Debar-Struga route, 50m along Kumanovo-Sv. Nikole route, up to 50m at the Gjavato mountain pass and up to 100m at the Pletvar mountain pass.

There is moderate traffic outside urban areas. No delays are reported on border crossings.

As of Nov. 15, 2019, winter equipment in vehicles is mandatory until Mar. 15, 2020 regardless of the weather.

Landslides are possible along the routes of Katlanovo-Veles, Mavrovo-Debar-Struga, Vinica-Berovo and Kochani-Delchevo.

Motorists are advised to drive carefully, adjust their speed to weather conditions and follow traffic rules, signs and signals.