Road condition report

Skopje, 17 November 2019 (MIA) – Mainly dry road conditions are reported throughout the country.

As of Nov. 15, 2019 winter equipment in vehicles is mandatory until Mar. 15, 2020 regardless of the weather.

There is moderate traffic outside urban areas. No delays are reported on border crossings.

Landslides are possible along the routes of Katlanovo-Veles, Mavrovo-Debar-Struga, Vinica-Berovo and Kochani-Delchevo.

Motorists are advised to drive carefully, adjust their speed to weather conditions and follow traffic rules, signs and signals.