Road condition report

Skopje, 21 April 2020 (MIA) – Wet road conditions are reported across the country. There is moderate traffic outside urban areas.

Landslides are possible along the routes of Katlanovo-Veles, Mavrovo-Debar-Struga, Vinica-Berovo and Kochani-Delchevo.

Motorists are advised to drive carefully, adjust their speed to weather conditions and follow traffic rules, signs and signals, Auto-Moto Association of Macedonia said.

North Macedonia shuts its borders to foreign nationals, passengers and vehicles in latest move to curb the spread of coronavirus. Exceptions will be made for entry and transit of freight vehicles for diplomatic corps in the country, as well as others granted permission by the MoI upon prior approval by the crisis management body.