Road condition report

Skopje, 1 April 2020 (MIA) – Wet road conditions are reported across the country due to snowfall on roads to Popova Sapka, Mavrovo, Kula, Krusevo, Kriva Palanka – Deve Bair border crossing. As of Wednesday morning, heavy trucks are banned to drive on Straza mountain pass and road to Mavrovo – Debar due to snow.

North Macedonia shuts its borders to foreign nationals, passengers and vehicles in latest move to curb the spread of coronavirus. Exceptions will be made for entry and transit of freight vehicles for diplomatic corps in the country, as well as others granted permission by the MoI upon prior approval by the crisis management body.

There is moderate traffic outside urban areas.

Landslides are possible along the routes of Katlanovo-Veles, Mavrovo-Debar-Struga, Vinica-Berovo and Kochani-Delchevo.

Motorists are advised to drive carefully, adjust their speed to weather conditions and follow traffic rules, signs and signals, Auto-Moto Association of Macedonia said.