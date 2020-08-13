Road condition report

Skopje, 13 August 2020 (MIA) – Dry road conditions are reported across the country. There is moderate traffic outside urban areas.

No delays are reported on border crossings on the Macedonian side to enter and exit the country.

Motorists are advised to drive carefully, adjust their speed to weather conditions and follow traffic rules, signs and signals, Auto-Moto Association of Macedonia said.

Landslides are possible along the routes of Katlanovo-Veles, Mavrovo-Debar-Struga, Vinica-Berovo and Kochani-Delchevo.