Rival candidates both sworn in as president of Afghanistan

Rival leaders Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah were both sworn in as president of Afghanistan at competing ceremonies on Monday.

An explosion was heard while Ghani was delivering his speech, disrupting it for a few seconds, local media reported.

The move widens the stand-off between the two and weakens the government position in intra-Afghan peace talks with the militant Taliban planned for Tuesday in Oslo.

The country’s election commission declared that Ghani was re-elected in polls in September. Abdullah rejected the results and declared his own victory.

Abdullah in his swearing-in ceremony said he was supporting the peace efforts in Afghanistan, and would not set any pre-condition for intra-Afghan talks.

He said that no one should complicate the process any more, as peace is the demand of all Afghans.

Ghani said that a delegation for the intra-Afghan talks would be finalized by tomorrow.

Ghani said the team was formed after wide consultations, and represents “different categories of the Afghan people.”