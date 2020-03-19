Risk of domestic violence increases during emergency state

Skopje, 19 March 2020 (MIA) – The national network to end violence against women and domestic violence has expressed concern over the declaration of a 30-day state of emergency due to the coronavirus and recommendations for citizens to remain indoor to curb the spread of the disease, as the home environment is not a safe space for many women who are victims of domestic abuse and intimate partner violence.

“These measures put female victims of domestic violence, as well as their children, in a very difficult, possibly life-threatening situation. In a state of emergency, when outdoor activities are limited, abusers channel aggression towards their family, spouses, partners, children, and parents,” the network said in a press release.

It’s a well-known fact, the press release added, that the need to feel power and control others are primary causes of domestic violence.

“In a situation when everyone is scared of loosing control over their lives, abusers will try to regain control by harming victims. Declaring state of emergency does not mean that the amount of domestic violence cases will rise, although it might, but it means that violence in already abusive households will intensify. Victims have no where to run, they can’t seek shelter at work or a friend’s house, and are exposed to violent behavior throughout the day,” the press release read.

A state of emergency makes it harder for victims to seek help.

“Medical facilities, the health system, and social work centers are overloaded at this period, which makes it harder for victims to seek protection. We call on competent institutions – the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy, the Interior Ministry, and the Health Ministry to act on reports of violence regardless of the current situation and take appropriate measures to protect victims,” the press release underlined.

The network encouraged female victims of domestic abuse and intimate partner violence to report incidents to local institutions/organizations.