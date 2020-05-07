Risk of a surge of new COVID-19 cases subsiding, doctor Stevanovikj tells MIA

Skopje, 7 May 2020 (MIA) – Milena Stevanovikj, Head of the Clinic for Infectious Diseases and Febrile Conditions in an interview with MIA says that she believes that we’re over the peak, but that we should continue abiding by the protective measures against COVID-19.

You’re in the front lines in the fight against the coronavirus. How are you managing it?

The conditions in which we work are unique. Nobody has experienced anything like this before. Our duty is to be professional, dedicated, show more care and patience than ever before, for the sick as well as the healthy. We’ve risen to the task with the support of the entire health system, our colleagues, our fellow citizens, and it’s all of great help for us to remain standing straight until it’s over.

Do you have enough staff, seeing how the Clinic usually faces a lack of staff? How many employees have the expertise to handle this condition?

We’ve always faced a shortage of staff, now more than ever before. The help given by our colleagues, mid-level medical staff and helping personnel from other clinics that come in satisfies our needs. It’s true that there’s always work for another pair of hands. The symbiosis of different fields of expertise in multidisciplinary teams is necessary for efficient patient tracking. The patients usually have preexisting conditions, so there is a need for different specialists.

The state has been successfully handling the pandemic, the healthcare system hasn’t been overloaded. Are we over the peak?

I think we’ve passed the peak, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t continue to abide by the protective measures against COVID-19. On the contrary, while they’re enforced, every individual must abide by them so that the estimates turn out correct.

Do you have enough protective gear, medicines and medical equipment?

So far we have all we need to protect ourselves, which includes drugs and expendable medical material. We’re continuously restocking on everything we need.

Are you satisfied with your cooperation with the Ministry of Health, the Institute for Public Health, public health centers, healthcare institutions in other cities, as well as everyone involved in the process?

We’ve always had cooperation with our colleagues from the Institute for Public Health, public health centers and healthcare facilities from other cities. We have experience from many different conditions and epidemics that we’ve cooperated through together. The Ministry has been tracking all our needs continuously, as well as supporting us efficiently.

Almost 1,000 patients have recovered by now. From experiences so far, what’s the shortest and longest time for getting over COVID-19? What’s the average treatment time?

Healing takes longer. The average is 14 days, but it could be longer. Patients are treated individually and their needs are being closely monitored. Some patients require a continuation in treatment even after getting two negative test results. There are some, albeit more rare cases of getting discharged even with a positive swab.

What kind of therapy do you use for treatment?

There is no specific cure that affects the virus directly. We’re using all alternatives that the patients could benefit from, precisely of course, and following recommendations. Every organ is monitored, as well as vital parameters, and appropriate treatment is administered. Curing is very complex, and multidisciplinary teams like ours are of vital significance for tracking the conditions of the ill.

Is everything ready for plasma treatment?

Convalescent plasma has seen a certain degree of success around the world. The Institute for Transfusion Medicine have done their best to enable this option. There are many people who recovered from this condition who are selflessly offering to help the ill, so multiple doses are ready for application.

Is there a difference in terms of age in which the organs would be the most jeopardized, because the coronavirus doesn’t only attack the lungs? Is there any correlation with age and gender?

I don’t see a correlation with gender, but age does have a tremendous influence, as well as preexisting conditions and conditions that arise during the illness’ course. Worst cases get multi-organ exposure, typically the lungs, liver, heart, kidneys, pancreas, and central nervous system.

How common are the COVID-19 protocols at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases? Are there new protocols being brought in?

The intensive treatment and tracking of patients have previously existed at the Clinic and we’ve been working according to them. The need for their expansion to include COVID-19 patients was more than necessary, which was done and implemented after the initial patients had been admitted.

A 46-year-old patient in critical condition passed away recently after having been brought to the Clinic. How is a patient in critical condition allowed to be sent to home treatment? When do patients need to be hospitalized after being treated at home?

Patients in home treatment are continuously tracked by their primary care doctors who consult infectious disease specialists. Each worsening is controlled at the Clinic and the patients are hospitalized. Many patients have developed worse symptoms over the course of several days without asking for any medical help or testing. These patients were critical when they were brought in and they were tested for COVID-19 then.

Not a single patient that has been placed on a respirator has been cured yet. Why is the mortality rate in these patients so high? Is it the critical condition, or the lack of expertise by the medical teams?

Clinical condition development, multi-organ infection, the incredibly quick progression of the illness – these are the reasons for the high mortality rate in patients placed on mechanical ventilation. The machines aren’t the cure, they’re time-buying machines that give us an extra chance. Nobody in the world has ever had experience or training with COVID-19. World medicine is learning on the go, sharing experiences and changes in attitudes. We’re tracking everything written about the subject. Our Clinic of anesthesiology, reanimation and intensive care colleagues are with us, and they’ve been a massive help, as well as a colleague from Slovenia who has been working closely with us.

Do people who recover from COVID-19 face permanent health consequences?

This question will be answered in the upcoming period through tracking the patients who were cured from COVID-19. We can’t even assume if those who’ve recovered from COVID-19 will develop permanent consequences, or how severe they’d be.

How have Clinic wards have been repurposed? How are other patients who need your services treated?

The entire clinic is dedicated to COVID-19. Our chronic patients who have no need for hospital treatment are organized and treated into the part of the clinic where there is no contact with the parts where COVID-19 is treated. Recommendations for prevention are still fully implemented. Other people with infectious diseases are treated in other clinics, and we’re communicating with our colleagues, with whom we’ve had excellent cooperation, and recommending treatment for the ill.

Because COVID-19 is something new, it takes an exchange of experiences. How do you exchange experiences with doctors abroad? Whose methods do you apply the most?

Technology has been tremendously helpful for communicating quickly and easily with the world. We’re regularly attending online meetings where we discuss and compare experiences, information and dilemmas with our colleagues from abroad.

Simona Mitrovska

Photo: Frosina Nasković

Translator: Dragana Knežević