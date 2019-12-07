Riots break out in memory of 15-year-old victim of police in Greece

Athens, 7 December 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Thousands of students have taken to the streets of Greece in memory of a 15-year-old boy killed by a police bullet 11 years ago, leading to riots on Friday evening.

Masked people attacked the police with stones and petrol bombs in the autonomous community of Exarchia, state TV channel ERT reported. There were also riots in the western Greek port city of Patras.

The police used tear gas and batons to disperse the rioters, Greek news broadcasters reported.

Anarchists try to throw Athens into chaos every year on the anniversary of the death of teenager Alexandros Grigoropoulos.

After the deadly shots were fired, the Greek capital was hit by an unprecedented wave of violence in December 2008. Rioters destroyed shops in Athens and other cities. According to government estimates, damage in the hundreds of millions of euros was incurred at that time.

The shooter was initially sentenced to life imprisonment. The sentence was later reduced by an appeals court to 13 years. He has since been released for good behaviour.