Rio de Janeiro governor tests positive for coronavirus

Rio de Janeiro, 15 April 2020 (dpa/MIA) — Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro Governor Wilson Witzel has tested positive for the new coronavirus, he announced Tuesday.

“I haven’t felt well since Friday, had a fever, a sore throat, lost my sense of smell and took the test,” the 52-year-old said in a video on Twitter. “Today I got the results.”

He said he now feels better and wants to continue working.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has played down the virus and dismissed recommendations for social distancing.

However, Witzel—along with Sao Paulo governor Joao Doria—ordered restrictive measures to fight the disease pandemic and was harshly criticized by Bolsonaro for doing so.

Rio de Janeiro, the country’s third most populous state, went into isolation on Witzel’s orders, closing schools and shops, limiting air and land traffic and keeping people confined to their homes.

Witzel again urged residents to socially distance on Tuesday. “The disease makes no distinction and is spreading fast,” he said.

In the state so far 3,410 people have been infected with the virus, and 224 people have died.