Returning West Ham manager Moyes happy to be ‘home’

David Moyes said becoming West Ham manager for the second time felt like coming “home” after he signed an 18-month contract with the club on Sunday.

The 56-year-old Scot, who helped West Ham stay in the Premier League during a seven-month spell in charge in 2017-18, replaced Manuel Pellegrini, who was sacked on Saturday.

“It’s fabulous to be back,” Moyes said.

“It feels great to be home. I’ve missed being here because I really enjoyed it. I enjoyed being around the stadium and I loved being in this part of the world and I missed the club, so I can’t wait to get started.”

Pellegrini was sacked on Saturday after a 10th defeat of the season, a 2-1 home loss to Leicester which left them one point and one place above the relegation zone.

Moyes said he was “very proud” to return and is confident he can lead the club away from trouble once more.

“I think more importantly I’ll be looking to see what I can do and what I can make improvements to, how we can get some wins with the players and how we can get some quick wins on the field as well,” he said.

“I do believe that the squad of players I’ve got here is a better squad of players than when I took over before, so I am looking forward to working with them.”

Moyes said his first task will be to pick up as many points as possible and pull away from trouble.

“I think there’s got to be a short-term goal for us just now to get the wins to get us away from the wrong end of the league and what we’re going to do over the next six months, then what we’re going to do over the next period as well,” he said.

“The start is really focusing on the immediate games.”

West Ham‘s joint-chairman David Sullivan said they were confident that Moyes was the right man for the job.

“David proved in his short time with the club that he was capable of getting results and we believe that he will start moving the club in the right direction once again,” he said.

“We are delighted to welcome David back – he knows the club well and he built strong relationships during that time which will be crucial for the work that needs to be done going forward.”