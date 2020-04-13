Returnees from abroad to be quarantined for 21 days: gov’t

Skopje, 13 April 2020 (MIA) – As of Monday, Macedonian nationals entering the country’s territory while returning from high-risk coronavirus countries, will have to be quarantined for 21 instead of 14 days, the Government has decided.

The decision is valid for all nationals returning to the country by humanitarian flights and land convoys.

The Government also decided that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan of EUR 176,7 million will be used for budgetary needs related to the funding of measures for healthcare purposes, macroeconomic stabilization and payment balance requirements arising from the COVID-19 crisis.