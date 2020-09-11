Retirement at 64 to be compulsory

Skopje, 10 September 2020 (MIA) – We will make a decision on compulsory retirement at 64 years of age for men while women can opt to retire at 62, says Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

PM Zaev told editors and journalists during a Q&A session on the Macedonian Television that years of experience can be bought before the age of 64 or 62, i.e. up to five years or up to EUR 2,500.

“We must protect the retirement fund and open new jobs in parallel,” adds Zaev.

He announces a VAT-free weekend by the end of September.

“The VAT-free weekend will take place ahead of the school year, because parents spend more for their children at this time,” says Zaev.