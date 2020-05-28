Restrictive measures to be reintroduced in case of second coronavirus wave

Skopje, 27 May 2020 (MIA) – Health Minister Venko Filipche said a second wave of the coronavirus is possible in the autumn, and in such case, restrictive measures would be reintroduced. In an interview with Telma TV, he underlined the system was now prepared to deal with the virus.

“The system is prepared and we have additional capacity and equipment at the clinics. We now have additional capacity at the Infectious Diseases Clinic, the modular hospital, and a routine acquired to treat the patients,” Filipce said.

Additional equipment and protective supplies have been procured, and the country is ready for a second peak, he added.

The Health Minister expects preschools to open on June 15. Immediately afterwards, health workers, police and the army will be tested for coronavirus.

Screening of target groups for antibodies is planned in the summer months, to see how things stand in terms of immunity, Filipche told Telma TV.

A plan for reopening cinemas, theaters will be announced in the next two days, as well as for coffee bars and restaurants, he added.

In addition, Filipce said medical interventions that have been postponed so far will start next week.