Skopje, 19 June 2020 (MIA) – The Government decided at Friday’s session to extend the working hours of restaurants and cafes, says Minister of Economy Kreshnik Bekteshi.

Restaurants and cafes will be open until midnight on weekdays and 1 am on weekends, Minister Bekteshi says in a Facebook post.

Since their reopening by the end of May, restaurants and cafes have been allowed to operate until 10 pm.