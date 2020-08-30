Restaurant collapse in northern China kills 29

Twenty-nine people have been confirmed dead after a restaurant collapsed on Saturday in northern China, Chinese state media reported on Sunday.

Seven people suffered serious injuries, while a further 21 were only slightly injured by the time relief operations concluded on Sunday morning.

The deadly accident occurred in Linfen, Shanxi province during a resident’s 80th birthday banquet on Saturday morning, according to broadcaster CNTV.

Relatives and villagers were trapped under the debris when the two-storey building in Chenzhuang village in Xiangfen county caved in on Saturday morning, witnesses said.

Over 800 rescue workers were mobilized to extricate the victims.