Resort Mavrovo hotels ready to reopen

Gostivar, 19 June 2020 (MIA) – The three hotels (Hotel Bistra, Hotel Sport and Hotel Lodge) that make up Resort Mavrovo have been thoroughly disinfected and are ready to reopen, resort management told MIA, adding that safety protocols have been put in place to ensure visitors have a pleasant stay.

“We’re ready to welcome guests who want to have a mountain holiday. All three hotels have been cleaned and disinfected and are ready to reopen,” Resort Mavrovo manager Alen Omeragikj said.

Hotel premises, he added, were disinfected using the latest technology, i.e. smart ozone generator Ozonair, which eliminates from the air all odors, viruses and bacteria.

Resort Mavrovo invested two years ago in artificial snow-making equipment and is currently developing new summer activities.

The company exhibited social responsibility by lending hotel capacities to be used as state quarantine facilities at the height of the coronavirus epidemic.