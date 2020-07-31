Republic Day to be observed in line with health protocols

Skopje, 31 July 2020 (MIA) – Republic Day (August 2), which marks the 117th anniversary of the Ilinden Uprising and the 76th anniversary of the first plenary session of ASNOM will be, due to the COVID-19 epidemic, observed in line with special health protocols prepared by the Commission for Infectious Diseases and adopted by the government.

In line with holiday agenda, President Stevo Pendarovski is set to lead a delegation and address an event in Pelince, Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi will visit Krushevo, while Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski will attend a celebration marking the event in Skopje.

All events will take place in line with health protocols the government adopted last week, which entail social distancing, limited number of participants, etc.

Event participants, guests and organizers will be required to wear face masks, while hand sanitizers are to be placed at all entrances and exits as well as throughout venues.

Protocols also entail that portable toilets are installed and medics are present at events. Serving food and drinks is strictly forbidden and only bottled water will be available on site.

Delegations are set to lay wreaths at memorials while maintaining a safe distance from each other, but the traditional cultural and art program will be left out.

Event participants should arrive at the venues in line with transportation protocols prepared by the Commission for Infectious Diseases and adopted by the government and are forbidden from gathering in large groups after events.

The celebration in Krushevo is set to launch Saturday evening.

Krushevo mayor Tome Hristovski has said that although no mass gatherings will be set up for this year’s Republic Day, celebration will still be dignified.

“We’ll pay our respects and leay wreaths for the heroes of the Ilinden Uprising at several locations. Celebration will be addressed by Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi and attended by government and political parties representatives, as well as diplomats, in line with protocols,” Hristovski noted.

The full program of the Republic Day – Ilinden celebrations in Pelince, Krushevo and Skopje will be broadcast live on the Macedonian National Television.

On August 2, 1903, about 800 revolutionaries took part in the Ilinden Uprising and freed Krushevo from Ottoman rule. Two days later, Nikola Karev set up the Krushevo Republic and became its first President. However, the Krushevo Republic was overrun just ten days after it was established.

An 18,000-people strong Ottoman force recaptured Krushevo and killed revolution leaders, marking the end of the Krushevo Republic.

On 2 August 1944, 41 years after the Ilinden Uprising, the first plenary session of the Anti-fascist Assembly for the National Liberation of Macedonia convened at the St. Prohor Pchinjski Monastery near Kumanovo to discuss Macedonia’s position in Democratic Federative Yugoslavia.

Panko Brashnarov chaired, as the oldest member, the inaugural meeting of the presiding committee of ASNOM and Metodija Andonov-Čento was elected president.

The assembly adopted several important document including the proclamation of the Macedonian language as the official language of the Macedonian state and the declaration on the fundamental rights of the citizens of Federal Macedonia.