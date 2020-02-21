Reports: US lawmakers briefed on Russia pushing for Trump re-election

US intelligence officials briefed lawmakers on Russian attempts to boost President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election bid, US media reported on Thursday.

Trump expressed anger that Democrats were included in the briefing, claiming that the intelligence will be used by his rivals to attack him, according to multiple media reports citing unnamed sources.

The briefing apparently took place last week.

The US intelligence community has already concluded that Russia interfered in the 2016 elections to boost Trump, which led to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Trump has slammed the investigation as a “witch hunt.”

The president has taken a softer rhetorical line on Russia versus his predecessors, but he has sanctioned Moscow over its actions in Ukraine and expelled Russian officials in 2018.

“We count on the intelligence community to inform Congress of any threat of foreign interference in our elections.” Democratic lawmaker Adam Schiff, the leader of the House Intelligence Committee, said.

Schiff, who also led the impeachment investigation of Trump, said if the reports are true, then Trump is “jeopardizing our efforts to stop foreign meddling.”