Reports: Manchester City agree to sell Sane to Bayern Munich

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane will join Bayern Munich next season, according to widespread media reports on Tuesday.

According to ESPN, the 24-year-old, who joined City from Schalke in 2016, will join the German champions for around 49 million euros (55 million dollars), rising to a possible 60 million euros with bonuses.

Sane had one year left on his contract but decided to return to the Bundesliga after City failed to convince him to stay.

The Germany winger has spent much of this season out with a knee injury but helped City win two Premier League titles.

The BBC said the deal represents City’s biggest ever sale, including a 10-per-cent sell-on clause.