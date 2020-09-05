Reports: Arrests at ‘unlawful’ anti-lockdown protests in Melbourne

Police have made several arrests at an anti-lockdown rally in the coronavirus-plagued Australian state of Victoria on Saturday, local media reported.

Police had warned against the “unlawful” anti-lockdown protests which were expected to bring hundreds of people out onto the streets of Melbourne city.

Four people have already been arrested this week and charged with incitement over the weekend’s so-called “Freedom Day” rallies.

Nine News Melbourne posted images of a heavy police presence and scuffles with protesters at a rally taking place at the city’s Shrine of Remembrance.

“Police have formed their line at the steps to the shrine. Ugly scenes. Punches thrown. Many arrests,” a Nine News reporter at the scene tweeted.

The Australian Associated Press (AAP) news agency estimated that around 300 people had turned out and also reported violent incidents. AAP said one of its photographers witnessed at least 20 arrests and described the mood as “tense”.

Police said they wouldn’t comment on the arrests while the protests were ongoing.

The state is in the midst of a strict stage-four lockdown – the harshest coronavirus restrictions in the country.

It includes a 8 pm – 5 am curfew, a 5 kilometre travel limit, and a daily outdoor exercise limit of one hour.

At his daily coronavirus briefing on Saturday, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews gave a stern warning to people planning to protest.

“It is not safe, it is not smart, it is not law. It is absolutely selfish for people to be out there protesting,” he said.

Andrews on Saturday said that 76 new coronavirus cases were recorded overnight as well as 11 deaths, taking the state’s death toll to 661 and the national total to 748.

The figures are in stark contrast to early August when Victoria, the epicentre of Australia’s second coronavirus wave, was recording daily cases around the 700 mark.

The six-week lockdown across metropolitan Melbourne is expected to be lifted on September 13.