Report: Trump threatened tariff on European cars over Iran stance

The Trump administration threatened to impose a 25-per-cent tariff on European cars if the bloc did not denounce Tehran and initiate a dispute mechanism under the 2015 nuclear deal, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing European officials.

It was entirely unclear the threat was even needed, as the Europeans may have taken the step anyway.

Germany, France and Britain triggered the mechanism on Tuesday, saying they aimed to save the 2015 agreement.

Iran last week said it would no longer comply with its obligations, following the US assassination of top general Qassem Soleimani and tightened US sanctions which are strangling the economy.

US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the deal in 2018 and began imposing a series of harsh sanctions on Iran, despite Tehran having not violated any aspect of the deal at the time.

Since Trump walked away, Iran has breached limits on the amount and purity grade of uranium that it is allowed to enrich.

The Washington Post quoted an unnamed European official as lamenting “extortion” by the White House.

Trump previously signalled he would raise tariffs on the European automotive sector to get a better trade deal with the European Union, but the reported hard-ball tactic on Iran would mark a new low in relations across the Atlantic.

The dispute mechanism is meant to trigger 65 days of talks with Iran, and if Tehran fails to fall back into compliance with the 2015 deal, UN sanctions could be reimposed. This, despite Washington initiating the collapse of the agreement.