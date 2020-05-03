Report: Shots fired at border between North and South Korea

Seoul, 3 May 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Shots fired from North Korea hit a South Korean guard post inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), news agency Yonhap reported on Sunday, citing the South Korean military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

South Korea returned fire after a guard unit in the town of Cheorwon was hit early Sunday morning, the JCS said.

There were no casualties or damage to South Korea’s facilities.

The DMZ has separated North and South Korea since the Korean War in the 1950s. The two Koreas have never officially made peace.

The zone is some 4 kilometres wide and around 250 kilometres long, and the inter-Korean border is heavily guarded.