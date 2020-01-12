Report: Harry to meet Queen Elizabeth over plan to reduce royal role

Britain’s Prince Harry will meet his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and other senior royals on Monday to discuss his plans to “step back” from royal duties, the BBC reported on Saturday.

Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, announced on Wednesday that they will seek a “progressive new role” as they build financial independence and divide their time between Britain and North America.

The queen will hold talks with her grandson at her Sandringham estate in eastern England on the future roles of Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, the broadcaster said.

Harry‘s father, Prince Charles, and elder brother, Prince William, are also expected to join Monday’s talks, it quoted palace officials as saying. Meghan might take part by phone, the BBC reported.

“The Queen will host crisis talks with the Duke of Sussex, the Duke of Cambridge and the Prince of Wales at Sandringham on Monday in a bid to find a solution to Meghan and Harry‘s future roles,” a source told the Press Association news agency.

“Sandringham showdown to decide the Sussexes’ future,” the Daily Telegraph’s headline read.

Buckingham Palace and Harry and Meghan made no immediate comment on the report.

Many royal watchers and British tabloid newspapers have criticized Harry and Meghan’s announcement.

The criticism intensified on Friday after the palace confirmed that US-born former actress Meghan had flown to Canada, where she had lived while filming the popular television drama “Suits.”

Britain’s Press Association reported that 8-month-old Archie had remained in Canada after the royal couple returned earlier this week from a six-week break in the Commonwealth nation.

Harry and Meghan also said they plan to restrict media access and withdraw from a rota system for media coverage of the royal family.

The surprise announcement came after they had denounced intrusive and inaccurate media reporting, as well as the vitriol directed toward them on social media, including racist attacks against Meghan, whose mother is black.