Repatriation of Macedonian nationals stranded abroad starts

Skopje, 26 March 2020 (MIA) – A total of 5,250 Macedonian nationals stranded abroad are registered after the Foreign Ministry issued a call for their repatriation that ended on March 22 at 6 pm.

Of those, 2,900 said they wanted to come back and spend 14 days in state mandatory quarantine. They also agreed to pay for the plane ticket, said Zoran Popov, state secretary at the Foreign Ministry.

The first charter flights – one to Zagreb and the other to La Valleta in Malta – will take place tomorrow at noon, according to him.

“Yesterday morning, the government’s general secretariat issued a public call for airliners and tour operators in North Macedonia with a single condition – the lowest price of the flight. Wizz Air won the tender for the first two flights. The price depends on the plane capacity and how many seats will be occupied. A 230-seat Airbus will fly to Zagreb and 226 citizens were registered. A 180-seat Airbus 320 will fly to La Valleta to transfer 147 citizens,” Popov told TV Telma in a statement.

While a majority are stranded somewhere in Europe, there are also Macedonians in countries oversees, according to him.

“There are 350 registrations from North America, South America, Australia, Asia and Africa. As it is more complicated, we are making efforts in cooperation with neighboring countries and EU members to organize a joint special flight. Negotiations are under way with countries that are chartering flights to pick up their citizens from these destinations. We are doing everything we can to repatriate these citizens as well,” Popov said.

So far, successful operations have been conducted in cooperation with Montenegro, Turkey and, most recently, Slovenia. “A convoy of cars was organized with Slovenia, there will be also a flight. Everything has been organized, the citizens are picked up from the border crossings before being taken to a state quarantine,” stated Popov.

Repatriation efforts are made only for travelers, which do not involve those with place of residence abroad.