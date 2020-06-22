Reopening of borders without conditions to be discussed before decision is made

Skopje, 22 June 2020 (MIA) – The possibility of reopening the borders without the requirements in place at the moment – mandatory PCR tests and self-isolation – will be discussed by the Commission for Infectious Diseases at a meeting today and tomorrow before a decision is made, said Venko Filipche.

The Health Minister was answering journalist questions at Monday’s press conference on when Macedonian citizens would be able to travel to neighboring countries without conditions and whether the country would introduce reciprocal measures.

“Our analysis and analyzes of the number of cases in the countries in the region and information we’ve received from our communication with the health ministers shows that the whole region is considered to be under the same epidemiological risk. Today, I will have talks with my counterparts from the region to share new findings, the number of cases, the overall situation, involving transmission. I believe this issue requires regional approach,” Filipche stated.