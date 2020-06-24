Reopening of borders, airports won’t cause rise in new cases: minister

Bitola, 24 June 2020 (MIA) – The reopening of borders is not considered a high risk for a spike in the number of confirmed cases because local transmission is in fact the highest risk, Health Minister Venko Filipche said on Wednesday.

According to him, there is no risk for the number of new coronavirus cases to rise because borders are reopened under increased control at the two airports and land borders.

“If people adhere to preventative measure, this risk is minimized. No country in the world can exist locked with closed borders. I believe there is no risk that would cause a rise in the number of diagnosed patients with the control established at borders, including thermal cameras at airports and the way passengers will be interviewed upon entry in the country,” Minister Filipche said speaking to reporters during a tour of the Clinical Hospital in Bitola.

Answering a journalist question, he said that every public health institution would reorganize its capacities and staff. “Health workers need some rest, but we will make sure that the functioning of public health institutions is not disrupted,” Filipche stated.

During his visit to the Bitola Clinical Hospital, the Health Minister was informed how the healthcare institution functions and about the start of the new COVID-19 laboratory at the Public Health Center in Bitola.