Religious calendars

28 May 2020 (MIA)

Macedonian Orthodox Church Calendar

The Ascension of Our Lord Jesus Christ

Christ ascended to Heaven as man and as God. Once he became a man, being at the same time, as always, perfect God, he never put off His manhood, but deified it, and made it and us capable of apprehending heavenly things. The Ascension is a prophecy of things to come for those who love God and believe in Him in an Orthodox manner. Those who believe and live according to this belief will be in the heavens, in the flesh, with Him, just as He now abides in the Heavens in the flesh. Our flesh and souls will be saved, because Christ made human flesh capable of deification.

Catholic Calendar

Maria Bagnesi

Also known as Bartholomaea Bagnesi; Maria Bartolomea Bagnesi; Marietta Bagnesi; Mary-Bartholomew Banesi. She was born on 15 August 1514 at Florence, Italy and died on 28 May 1577 at Florence, Italy of natural causes. Pope Pius VII beatified her on July 11, 1804. A happy, beautiful, under-sized, frequently neglected child, her mother often left her to the care of others including a sister who was a Dominican nun. Marietta grew up and had her best times in her sister’s convent, and four of her sisters eventually entered religious life. When her father arranged a marriage for her, she actually fainted in horror. The thought of marriage made her so sick the she eventually became unable to walk, and was bed-ridden. Her father, a man easily swayed by quacks, crackpots and con men, put her through 34 years of flummery and what passed for medical treatment in the 16th century. Being, she was not able to follow her sisters into the convent, but she did become a Dominican tertiary in 1544. She made her formal profession in 1545, and was soon able to get out of bed for brief periods. However, a combination of pleurisy, asthma, kidney disease, and the non-stop treatments she received from assorted quacks and cranks immobilised her again. She began to have visions, and to converse with angels, devils and saints. Her neighbours thought she was possessed, but a local priest became her spiritual advisor, and reassured the locals that Marietta was not in league with the devil or being attacked by him.