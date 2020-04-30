Religious calendars

30 April 2020 (MIA)

Macedonian Orthodox Church Calendar

Holy Martyr Simeon

The Holy Martyrs Simeon, Isaac and Bakhtis were Christians and lived during the III Century in Persia under the emperor Sapor, a fierce persecutor of Christians. They tried to force the saints to recant from Christ and be converted to the grim faith of fire-worship. But they refused and answered the pagans: “We will not recant from the Creator of all and we will not worship fire nor the sun”. They cruelly tortured the holy martyrs, then threw them into prison, where they were not given food for seven days. Finally, they beheaded the martyrs.

Catholic Calendar

St. Pius V, Pope

Pope from 1566-1572 and one of the foremost leaders of the Catholic Reformation. Born Antonio Ghislieri in Bosco, Italy, to a poor family, he laboured as a shepherd until the age of fourteen and then joined the Dominicans, being ordained in 1528. Called Brother Michele, he studied at Bologna and Genoa, and then taught theology and philosophy for sixteen years before holding the posts of master of novices and prior for several Dominican houses. Named inquisitor for Como and Bergamo, he was so capable in the fulfilment of his office that by 1551, and at the urging of the powerful Cardinal Carafa, he was named by Pope Julius III commissary general of the Inquisition. In 1555, Carafa was elected Pope Paul IV and was responsible for Ghislieri’s swift rise as a bishop of Nepi and Sutri in 1556, cardinal in 1557, and grand inquisitor in 1558. While out of favor for a time under Pope Pius IV who disliked his reputation for excessive zeal, Ghislieri was unanimously elected a pope in succession to Pius on January 7, 1566. As pope, Pius saw his main objective as the continuation of the massive programs of reform for the Church, in particular the full implementation of the decrees of the Council of Trent. Pope Clement beatified him on May 1, 1672, and Pope Clement XI canonised him on May 22, 1712.

Islamic Calendar

Time of iftar and suhur

In Skopje, iftar (breaking of the fast) today begins at 19:37h and suhur (the pre-dawn meal) starts at 03:38h.

Iftar and suhur in Prilep and Kumanovo start a minute earlier, 2 minutes earlier in Veles, 3 minutes in Stip, 4 minutes in Kochani, 5 minutes in Strumica and Valandovo and 6 minutes earlier in Delchevo.

Iftar and suhur start a minute later in Resen and Bitola, 2 minutes later in Tetovo, Gostivar and Kichevo, and 5 minutes later in Ohrid, Debar and Struga.