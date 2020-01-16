Religious calendars

16 January 2020 (MIA)

Macedonian Orthodox Church Calendar

St. Malachi, prophet

Prophet Malachi is considered a minor prophet of the Old Testament and his oracle is contained in the last book of the Old Testament.

St. Gordius, martyr

The Martyr Gordius who was from Caesarea of Cappadocia, was a centurion by rank. Unable to bear the impiety of the heathen, he withdrew to the wilderness to purify himself through prayer and fasting. After he perceived that his ascetical training had prepared him sufficiently, he came down from the mountains when a certain pagan festival was held in Caesarea, attended by all, and presented himself before the multitude. He boldly professed his faith before the Governor, and after torments was beheaded, in the reign of Licinius in the year 314.

Catholic Calendar

St. Marcellus

Diocletian’s persecution had so badly disorganized the Church in Rome that not until 308 a successor to Pope Marcellinus was chosen. The new pope was Marcellus, a Roman from the Via Lata district. The new pope faced enormous difficulties. His first task was to reorganize the badly shaken Church, and this task Marcellus seems to have accomplished. His second task, however, was more difficult. It will be remembered that after the short but very severe persecution of Decius the Church had been troubled by the problem of what to do with the numerous weaker brethren who had fallen under the stress of persecution. Pope St. Marcellus found that the weaker brethren wished indeed to be readmitted to the Church, but that they had small stomach for penance. The Pope’s attempts to enforce this Church discipline were fiercely resented. Under the leadership of one who had denied Christ, even in time of peace, the malcontents raised so much trouble that fights broke out and blood was shed. The Emperor Maxentius seems to have believed that Pope Marcellus was at the bottom of these broils, and sent him into exile. There is a story that the Pope was forced to work in the stables of the imperial post. But at any rate it is certain that after a short time Pope Marcellus died in exile in 309.