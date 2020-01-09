Religious calendars

9 January 2020 (MIA)

Macedonian Orthodox Church Calendar

The Holy Protomartyr Stephen, the Archdeacon

He was a kinsman of the Apostle Paul and one of those Jews who lived in a Hellenic milieu. Stephen was the first of the seven deacons whom the holy apostles ordained for the service of the poor in Jerusalem. This is why he is called the Archdeacon – the first, or chief, of them. By the power of his faith, Stephen worked many wonders among the people. The wicked Jews disputed with him, but were always confounded by his wisdom and the power of the Spirit who acted through him. They slandered Stephen, saying that he had blasphemed against God. Then Stephen stood before the people and denounced them for the slaying of Christ the Lord, calling them ‘betrayers and murderers.’ Then the malicious men took him out of the city and stoned him to death. ). For centuries the location of St. Stephen’s tomb was lost sight of, until (415) a certain priest named Lucian learned by revelation that the sacred body was in Caphar Gamala, some distance to the north of Jerusalem. The relics were then exhumed and carried to the church of Mount Sion.

Catholic Calendar

Blessed Julian Maunoir

Having learned the Breton language, and developed a phonetic Breton alphabet, while teaching in Quimper, Julian was well suited for evangelizing the impoverished people of Brittany. He was assigned as a home missionary for 43 years, holding 375 missions, and becoming the principal cause of religious renewal in the province. The bishops encouraged his work and many secular priests joined in his mission. He died at an advanced age, worn out by his labors. He was beatified by Pope Pius XII in 1952.