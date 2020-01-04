Religious calendars

4 January 2020 (MIA)

Macedonian Orthodox Church Calendar

St. Anastasia, Great Martyr

The word martyr is translation of the Greek word martis which means a witness. So the martyrs are witnesses, who witness a divine reality which is presented to the people. And those who showed special witnessing for the crucified and resurrected Jesus Christ, the Church named them Great Martyrs. So was the case with St. Anastasia, who was born in Rome into a wealthy senatorial family. She bore all perplexities of her husband, atheists, she lay in prison and helped the prisoners. Because of this the Roman officials sentenced her to death. She suffered and entered into Christ’s Kingdom in 290.

Catholic Calendar

St. Angela

Born in Foligno, Italy, in 1248, Angela married and had several children. Wealthy, she took part in the social events of the city until 1285, when she had a vision. Following that mystical experience, Angela became a member of the Franciscan Third Order. When her husband died, she gave away her possessions and started a community of tertiaries devoted to the care of the needy. Her visions, which were recorded by her confessor, demonstrated a mature mystical union with Christ and the gift of revelation. She is sometimes called “the Mistress of Theologians.” Her tomb is in the church of St. Francis in Foligno. Many miracles have been recorded there. She died in 1309.