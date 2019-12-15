Religious calendars

15 December 2019 (MIA)

Macedonian Orthodox Church Calendar

The Holy Prophet Habakkuk

The son of Sapnat, of the tribe of Simeon, he prophesied six hundred years before Christ, in the time of King Manasseh, and foretold the devastation of Jerusalem. When Nebuchadnezzar, King of Babylon, attacked Jerusalem, Habakkuk went into the land of the Ishmaelites, whence he returned to Jerusalem and made his living working on the land. One day, when he was carrying lunch to the workers in the fields, an angel of the Lord suddenly appeared to him and said: ‘Go, carry the meal that thou hast into Babylon, unto Daniel who is in the lion’s den.’ Habakkuk replied: ‘Lord, I never saw Babylon, neither do I know where the den is’ (Daniel 14:33 in the Greek text. It is omitted in the Hebrew Bible, and is to be found in the Apocrypha under Bel and the Dragon). Then the angel seized him by the hair and carried him straight to Babylon, over an immense distance, to the lion’s den where Daniel had been cast by King Cyrus because he would not worship idols. ‘O Daniel, Daniel,’ cried Habakkuk, ‘take the dinner which God hath sent thee!’ And Daniel took it and ate. ‘Men the angel of God again took hold of Habakkuk and carried him back to his field in Judea. Habakkuk preached and prophesied about the liberation of Jerusalem and the coming of Christ. He entered into rest in great old age and was buried at Keilah. His relics were discovered during the reign of Theodosius the Great.

Catholic calendar

St. Christiana

Among the Iberians beyond the Euxine sea, St. Christiana, a servant, who, in the time of Constantine, converted that people to the faith of Christ by her miracles.