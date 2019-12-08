Religious calendars

8 December 2019 (MIA)

Macedonian Orthodox Church Calendar

The Hieromartyr Clement, Bishop of Rome

Born in Rome and of royal blood, he was a contemporary of the apostles. His mother and two brothers were caught by a storm on a voyage and driven to different places. His father then went off to find his wife and sons, and himself disappeared. Clement, being then twenty-four years old, set off eastwards to look for his parents and brothers. In Alexandria, he made the acquaintance of the Apostle Barnabas and afterward became a friend of the Apostle Peter, who was already being followed by his two brothers, Faustinus and Faustinian. By God’s providence, the Apostle Peter found Clement’s aged mother, who was living as a beggar-woman and then his father also. Thus the whole family was reunited, and they all returned to Rome as Christians. Clement remained linked with the great apostles, who made him bishop before their death. After Peter’s death by martyrdom, Linus was bishop in Rome, then Cletus – both of them only for a short time – and then Clement. He governed the Church of God with burning zeal and, from day to day, brought large numbers of unbelievers to the Faith. He set seven scribes to record the lives of the Christian martyrs who were at that time suffering for their Lord. Emperor Trajan drove him out to Cherson, where Clement found about two thousand exiled Christians, who were all put to the hard toil of cutting stone in an and region. The Christians welcomed Clement with great joy, and he was to them a living source of comfort. By his prayers, he brought water from the dry ground and converted so many of the pagan inhabitants to Christianity that there were seventy-five churches built in that place in one year. To prevent the further spreading of the Christian faith, Clement was condemned to death and drowned in the sea with a stone around his neck in the year 101. His wonderworking relics were taken out of the sea only in the time of SS Cyril and Methodius.

Catholic calendar

Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary

In the Constitution Ineffabilis Deus of 8 December, 1854, Pius IX pronounced and defined that the Blessed Virgin Mary “in the first instance of her conception, by a singular privilege and grace granted by God, in view of the merits of Jesus Christ, the Saviour of the human race, was preserved exempt from all stain of original sin.”