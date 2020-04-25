Religious calendars

25 April 2020 (MIA)

Macedonian Orthodox Church Calendar

Basil the Confessor

Basil the Confessor (died 750) was an Eastern Orthodox saint who lived in the 8th century and was tortured by the Byzantine Emperor Leo III.[1] With his pupil Procopius, St. Basil the Confessor, who was a monk, was imprisoned for venerating icons, which at that time it was prohibited (see Byzantine Iconoclasm). Both languished in prison until the death of the emperor in 741, when St. Basil was taken out of prison. He died in 750 and is venerated February 28 (New Style; March 13 Old Style).

Catholic Calendar

St. Mark

The second Gospel was written by St. Mark, who, in the New Testament, is sometimes called John Mark. Both he and his mother, Mary, were highly esteemed in the early Church, and his mother’s house in Jerusalem served as a meeting place for Christians there. St. Mark was associated with St. Paul and St. Barnabas (who was Mark’s cousin) on their missionary journey through the island of Cyprus. Later he accompanied St. Barnabas alone. We know also that he was in Rome with St. Peter and St. Paul. Tradition ascribes to him the founding of the Church in Alexandria. St. Mark wrote the second Gospel, probably in Rome sometime before the year 60 A.D.; he wrote it in Greek for the Gentile converts to Christianity. Tradition tells us that St. Mark was requested by the Romans to set down the teachings of St. Peter. This seems to be confirmed by the position, which St. Peter has in this Gospel. In this way the second Gospel is a record of the life of Jesus as seen through the eyes of the Prince of the Apostles. His feast day is April 25. He is the patron saint of notaries.