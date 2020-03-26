Religious calendars

26 March 2020 (MIA)

Macedonian Orthodox Church Calendar

St. Nicephorus, Patriarch of Constantinople

He governed the holy Church with wisdom and zeal as the greatest arch-pastor of Constantinople.

When Leo the Armenian made his stand against icons, he opposed the Emperor; first counseling him and then denouncing him. For this, the accursed Emperor exiled him to the island of Prochonis.

There was a monastery on that island, which Nicephorus himself had built in honor of St. Theodore. And this confessor of the Orthodox faith spent thirteen years there, then died and went to the Lord in 827.

Then the entire iconoclast Emperors perished, and Michael, with his mother Theodora, came to the imperial throne in 842, and Methodius became Patriarch. Then, in 846, the relics of St. Nicephorus were translated from Prochonnesus to Constantinople and placed first in the Church of St. Sophia, from which he had been driven in his lifetime, and then in the Church of the Holy Apostles. The main commemoration of this great hierarchy is on June 2nd, but on March 13th is commemorated the finding and translation of his uncorrupted relics.

St. Nicephorus was driven from Constantinople on March 13th, and on March 13th, nineteen years later, his relics were brought back to his patriarchal seat.

Catholic Calendar

St. Montanus & Maxima

Martyred husband and wife. Montanus was a priest and was arrested for being a Christian. Maxima shared his sufferings.

They were drowned in the Save River, in Sirmium, Dalmatia, or at Singidunum, Pannonia.