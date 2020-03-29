Religious calendars

29 March 2020 (MIA)

Macedonian Orthodox Church Calendar

The Holy Apostle Aristobulus and the Holy Martyr Sabinas

Holy Apostle Aristobulus was the brother of the Apostle Barnabas and was born in Cyprus. He was a follower of the Apostle Paul, and he made Aristobulus bishop of Britain (i. e. England). In Britain there was a wild people, pagan and wicked, and Aristobulus endured among them unmentionable torments, misfortunes and malice. He enlightened the people, baptized them in the name of Christ the Lord, built churches, ordained priests and deacons and finally died there in peace and went to the Kingdom of the Lord whom he had served so faithfully. Holy Martyr Sabinas was an Egyptian from the city of Hermopolis, he was the administrator of that city. In the time of a persecution of Christians he went off into a mountain with many other Christians and shut himself in a hut, where he spent the time in fasting and prayer. But a poor man who had brought him food and for whom Sabinas had done much betrayed him; as Judas did Christ, so this poor man for money (for two pieces of gold) betrayed his benefactor. Sabinas, with six others, was taken by soldiers, bound and brought to judgement. After harsh torture, he was thrown into the River Nile, where he gave his spirit to God in 287.

Catholic Calendar

Blessed Jeanne Mary de Maille

Born in 1331, she was married for sixteen years to the Baron de Silly, but remained celibate. The Baron was captured in battle; Jeanne sold everything to raise his ransom, but before she could pay it, the Baron escaped with the help of the Virgin Mary. Widowed, she fell into complete homeless poverty, praying by day, sleeping with dogs by night. At age 57 she moved into a tiny room in a church at Tours. Her humility and holiness attracted visitors, many of whom she converted, and who were witness to healing miracles. Died in 1414 of natural causes.