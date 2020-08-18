Religious calendars

18 August 2020 (MIA)

Macedonian Orthodox Church Calendar

The Holy Martyr Eusignius

Eusignius served as a soldier under Emperor Maximian, Emperor Constantine the Great and under Constantine’s sons. He was present during the torturing of the holy female martyr Basiliscus. He saw myriads of angels and the Lord Jesus Himself as He received the soul of this holy martyr from the angels. Eusignius fought under Emperor Constantine and saw the Cross, which appeared to the emperor. He served in the army for sixty full years and during the reign of Constantine’s sons resigned from military service and settled in Antioch, the place of his birth. There, he lived a god-pleasing life in fasting, prayer and good works. During the time of Julian the Apostate, two men who were arguing on the street asked him to be their judge. He dispensed justice to the correct one and the man at fault became angry and went to the emperor and accused Eusignius of being a Christian. The emperor summoned Eusignius to court but he strongly denounced the emperor for his apostasy from the Faith and reproached him with the shining example of Constantine the Great. The enraged Julian ordered that he be beheaded. Eusignius was martyred at a ripe old age in the year 362 AD and took up habitation in the Kingdom of Heaven.

Catholic Calendar

St. Helena

Converted to Christianity late in life. Married Constantius Chlorus, co-regent of the western Roman empire. Mother of Constantine the Great. Her husband put her aside for a second marriage with better political connections. On his death, her son ascended to the throne, brought her home, and treated her as royalty. Used her high position and wealth in the service of her religious enthusiasm. Helped build churches throughout the empire. At the age of 80 she led a group to the Holy Land to search for the True Cross. She and her group unearthed three crosses in 326. At the suggestion of Saint Macarius of Jerusalem, she took them to a woman afflicted with an incurable disease, and had her touch each one. One of them immediately cured her, and it was pronounced the True Cross. She built a church on the spot where the cross was found, and sent pieces to Rome and Constantinople; the Feast of the Holy Cross on September 14 celebrates the event. Thus in art, she is usually depicted holding a wooden cross. Died in 330.